Authorities: 6 killed in plane crash in northern Wisconsin

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 2:15 pm 07/02/2017 02:15pm
PHILLIPS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips.

WSAW-TV (http://bit.ly/2sgjhQI ) reports that the crash victims were all adults, but no names have been released.

The sheriff’s office says the plane had left from Chicago and was heading to Canada on a fishing trip.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators say there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about “local weather phenomenon.” Soon after, the aircraft dropped off radar.

Information from: WSAW-TV, http://www.wsaw.com

