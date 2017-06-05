Canada News

Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Top Canada and UN…

Top Canada and UN environment officials say US to lose jobs

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 3:17 pm 06/05/2017 03:17pm
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s environment minister and the head of the U.N. environment agency say the United States stands to lose jobs by pulling out of the Paris climate accord.

U.N. Environment chief Erik Solheim said in a telephone interview Monday that China is already very competitive on solar and jobs will go elsewhere if the U.S. slows down on transforming to a greener economy. Solheim says in the U.S. there are 400,000 jobs in the U.S. right now and 70,000 in coal.

Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says the U.S. will not see new coal jobs because natural gas is less expensive and renewables are more cost competitive.

President Donald Trump argues the agreement has disadvantaged the U.S. and benefited other countries, leaving American businesses and taxpayers to absorb the costs.

Topics:
Canada News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Top Canada and UN…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Canada News