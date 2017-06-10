800

Canada News

Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » The Latest: Marches against…

The Latest: Marches against Islamic law draw opposition

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 1:49 pm 06/10/2017 01:49pm
Share
Demonstrators against Islamic law (background) gather in New York Saturday, June 10, 2017, as counter demonstrators line up across Centre St., foreground. Marches against Islamic law were planned Saturday in more than two dozen cities across the United States, but scholars and others say the protesters are stoking unfounded fears and promoting a distorted and prejudiced view of the religion. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on marches against Islamic law being held in U.S. cities (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Marches against Islamic law have drawn larger counter-rallies in some U.S. cities.

Hundreds of counter-protesters marched through Seattle on Saturday to confront a few dozen people claiming Shariah is incompatible with Western freedoms. Local activists set up an “Ask an American Muslim” booth where attendees could meet and learn about their Muslim neighbors.

Scholars say there’s little to no threat to U.S. democracy from Islamic law.

In New York and Chicago, a few dozen anti-Shariah demonstrators were outnumbered by counter-protesters.

The group ACT for America held anti-Sharia rallies in more than two dozen cities. The group said it supports the rights of those subject to Shariah law and opposes discrimination. But the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, calls it the largest American anti-Muslim organization.

___

12:03 a.m.

Marches against Islamic law are scheduled in more than two dozen cities across the United States.

Counter-demonstrations were also planned for Saturday by opponents who called the marches anti-Muslim and an attempt to stoke hatred. The group organizing the rallies, ACT for America, claims Shariah is incompatible with Western democracy

But Liyakat Takim, a professor of Islamic studies at McMaster University in the Canadian city of Hamilton, Ontario, says most Muslims don’t want to replace U.S. law with Islamic law, known as Shariah.

He says only “radical extremist groups” would call for that.

Topics:
Canada News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » The Latest: Marches against…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Canada News