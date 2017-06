The Latest: Doctors: Officer stabbed at airport recovering

By The Associated Press

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into a stabbing of a police officer at the airport in Flint, Michigan (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Doctors say the Flint, Michigan, airport officer stabbed in the neck during what federal authorities are investigating as a terrorist act is recovering well from the life-threatening attack.

Hurley Medical Center doctors said Friday that Bishop International Airport police Lt. Jeff Neville could be released from the hospital within a couple days. Dr. Donald Scholten says Neville suffered a 12-inch slash that caused significant bleeding but spared major arteries and a nerve by “millimeters.”

Scholten says first responders’ efforts were “absolutely life-saving.”

Neville was stabbed Wednesday at the airport in Flint, about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Forty-nine-year-old Amor Ftouhi, a Canadian from Tunisia, is charged in the attack.

David Gelios, head of the FBI in Detroit, said Ftouhi unsuccessfully tried to buy a gun once he arrived in the U.S., but instead managed to buy a knife.

