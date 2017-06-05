Canada News

Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Scientist: Baby lobster count…

Scientist: Baby lobster count drops off US coast, Canada

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 12:00 pm 06/05/2017 12:00pm
Share

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A University of Maine marine scientist says the number of young lobsters is declining in the Gulf of Maine despite years of record-breaking harvests.

Rick Wahle quantifies the population of baby lobsters at monitoring sites in New England and Canada every year. His American Lobster Settlement Index shows monitoring sites from New Brunswick to Cape Cod had some of the lowest levels since the late 1990s or early 2000s.

He says there’s been about a 10-year trend now of high egg production but declining numbers of baby lobsters. Scientists and fishermen are working to better understand it.

Wahle is co-chairing an international conference on lobster management this week in Portland, Maine. The state accounts for the largest percentage of the U.S. lobster catch yearly.

Topics:
Business & Finance Canada News Latest News Science News
Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Scientist: Baby lobster count…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Canada News