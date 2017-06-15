Prince Harry promotes Invictus Games in Canadian interview

TORONTO (AP) — Prince Harry says his late mother drew a spotlight to causes and issues that didn’t get attention. Now he’s following in her footsteps as he promotes the Invictus Games for wounded veterans.

The 32-year-old prince said in an excerpt of an interview with Canada’s CTV television network that Diana would put everybody before herself. He says she was very good at inviting and taking the cameras to causes and areas where they had never been before. Diana’s handshake in the late 1980s with a man with AIDS amid the fears of that era is an example.

The Invictus Games were created by Prince Harry as a way to inspire and motivate wounded soldiers on their path to recovery. The 2017 Games will be held in Toronto this September.

“The general public across the world wants to support their armed forces and what better way to do it then this year in Canada,” he said.