New England’s largest commercial greenhouse changing hands

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 4:40 pm 06/09/2017 04:40pm
MADISON, Maine (AP) — A Canadian produce company has purchased tomato grower Backyard Farms, the largest commercial grower of year-round tomatoes in New England.

Mastronardi Produce Ltd., of Kingsville, Ontario, announced the acquisition of the Madison, Maine, company on Friday. Terms were not disclosed.

Mastronardi said greenhouse operations at Backyard Farms will continue uninterrupted. Founded 10 years ago, Backyard Farms operates two greenhouses totaling 42 acres.

Mastronardi Produce packs specialty greenhouse produce under the SUNSET brand. The acquisition increases Mastronardi’s greenhouse network to six locations across North America.

