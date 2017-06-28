502

Canada News

Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Montreal man accused in…

Montreal man accused in Flint airport attack denied bond

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 9:49 am 06/28/2017 09:49am
Share
In this undated photo released by the FBI, Amor Ftouhi is shown. Ftouhi, a Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer in Flint, Mich., is returning to court to learn if he’ll remain in custody on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (FBI via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Canadian man accused of stabbing an airport police officer in Flint, Michigan, will remain in jail while his case proceeds.

Joan Morgan, an attorney for Amor Ftouhi (ah-MOOR’ fuh-TOO’-ee), didn’t object to the government’s request that he stay in jail. She told a federal judge Wednesday that the 49-year-old defendant from Montreal would be held by U.S. immigration authorities even if granted bond in the criminal case.

Morgan declined to comment to reporters. Ftouhi wore a medical mask over his mouth and twice mumbled words as he entered court.

He is charged with committing violence at the Flint airport by stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville in the neck last week.

Ftouhi is a native of Tunisia. Police say he yelled “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”

Topics:
Canada News Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Montreal man accused in…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Canada News