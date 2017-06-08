500

Canada News

Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Man who fled US…

Man who fled US on snowmobile gets 18 months in prison

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 7:36 am 06/08/2017 07:36am
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A man who rode a rented snowmobile across the U.S. border into Canada in 2005 to avoid charges that he hid up to $4 million in cash after declaring bankruptcy has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Cyril Gordon Lunn was sentenced Wednesday in federal court after pleading guilty in January to concealing assets from his bankruptcy creditors and making a false statement under penalty of perjury.

Prosecutors say the 69-year-old Canadian citizen owned Cy Realty Corp., a construction and development business in Pepperell, Massachusetts.

He declared bankruptcy in 2001, but failed to disclose that he had stashed the money in Canadian banks.

In March 2005, Lunn rented a snowmobile in Presque Isle, Maine, and took a remote trail into New Brunswick. He remained a fugitive until last year.

Topics:
Canada News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Man who fled US…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Canada News