Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 9:01 pm 06/04/2017 09:01pm
In this Friday, June 2, 2017, photo provided by Cecilia Wessels via The Canadian Press, Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta, as a tornado swirls in the background. Cecilia Wessels, who took the image of her husband to show the tornado to her parents in South Africa, said that the twister wasn't as close it appears. (Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press via AP)

THREE HILLS, Alberta (AP) — A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media.

Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.

She says cutting the grass was on her husband’s to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap.

Wessels says she was woken by daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado in the sky, but her father wouldn’t come inside.

Theunis Wessels says the tornado was actually much farther away than it appears in the photo and it was moving away from them. He says he was keeping an eye on it.

No one was injured.

