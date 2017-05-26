Canada News

South Carolina man charged with kidnapping Canadian woman

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 9:39 am 05/26/2017 09:39am
PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Canadian woman he told was being hired to model.

Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark told local media the woman from Alberta, Canada, was rescued from the man’s trailer home Wednesday, after authorities tracked them via social media and cellphone.

Thirty-nine-year-old Fred Russell Utey of Norris is charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.

Clark said Utey promised the woman $15,000 for modeling that did not include nudity or sex. The sheriff said the woman was confined for five days.

Clark said Utey allowed her to contact her family via Facetime as he watched her. She was able to signal her danger and relatives contacted police.

It wasn’t known if Utey has an attorney.

