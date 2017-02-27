Vancouver police prepare for protests at new Trump tower

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Police are preparing for protests when President Donald Trump’s two oldest sons officially open a new Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver on Tuesday, and the U.S. consulate is warning Americans to stay away.

Const. Jason Doucette said Monday that authorities expected “a number of marches” downtown throughout the day and police would ensure things remained under control.

The anti-Trump protests are set to take place outside the building while brothers Donald Jr. and Eric Trump attend opening events inside.

The Trump-branded tower is a source of anger for many people who resent the lasting reminder of the U.S. president’s politics in the coastal city that is known for progressive values and diversity.

The U.S. consulate in Vancouver issued a security message to U.S. citizens warning of the planned demonstrations and telling Americans to avoid the Trump tower and the site of another planned demonstration.

“Local police will monitor the events. Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations,” the consulate said.

The Vancouver tower is the second Trump-branded property to open since the president took office in January, following a golf course in Dubai.