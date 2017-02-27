8:18 pm, February 27, 2017
51° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary.

Canada News

Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Vancouver police prepare for…

Vancouver police prepare for protests at new Trump tower

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 8:03 pm 02/27/2017 08:03pm
Share
This Jan. 20, 2017 photo shows the still-under-construction Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The 69-story tower has drawn praise for its sleek, twisting design. Prices for the condominiums have set records. But the politics of President Donald Trump have caused such outrage that the mayor won’t attend the Feb. 28 grand opening and has lobbied for a name change. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Police are preparing for protests when President Donald Trump’s two oldest sons officially open a new Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver on Tuesday, and the U.S. consulate is warning Americans to stay away.

Const. Jason Doucette said Monday that authorities expected “a number of marches” downtown throughout the day and police would ensure things remained under control.

The anti-Trump protests are set to take place outside the building while brothers Donald Jr. and Eric Trump attend opening events inside.

The Trump-branded tower is a source of anger for many people who resent the lasting reminder of the U.S. president’s politics in the coastal city that is known for progressive values and diversity.

The U.S. consulate in Vancouver issued a security message to U.S. citizens warning of the planned demonstrations and telling Americans to avoid the Trump tower and the site of another planned demonstration.

“Local police will monitor the events. Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.  You should avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations,” the consulate said.

The Vancouver tower is the second Trump-branded property to open since the president took office in January, following a golf course in Dubai.

Topics:
Canada News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Vancouver police prepare for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Canada News