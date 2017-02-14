3:20 pm, February 14, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT One lane northbound U.S. 15 at 7th Street/Exit 15 in Frederick, Maryland, gets by the crash. Seventh Street below U.S. 15 is blocked.

Canada News

Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Tribe sues feds over…

Tribe sues feds over withholding of $14 million

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 3:17 pm 02/14/2017 03:17pm
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — An American Indian tribe in Washington state is suing the federal government, saying it’s wrongfully withholding nearly $14 million in a flap over the tribe’s efforts to kick out almost 300 of its members.

Late last year the Nooksack Tribe’s chairman announced that the 289 booted from the tribe were “non-Indians who had erroneously been enrolled in the Tribe.” But the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs decided it wouldn’t recognize any actions by the tribal council because the terms of four members had expired and no election was held to replace them.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday, the 2,000-member tribe argued that the government’s decision interferes with its right to govern itself. It says that due to the bureau’s decision, it has been denied grants for medical services, housing and salmon habitat restoration.

Topics:
Canada News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Tribe sues feds over…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Canada News