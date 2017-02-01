5:33 am, February 3, 2017
Coast Guard searches for Canadian diver off Florida Keys

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 2:04 pm 02/01/2017 02:04pm
FILE - This Jan. 23, 2013 file photo shows Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart at the Modern Master Award Ceremony at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, Calif. The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Atlantic off of the Florida Keys for Stewart who went missing while scuba diving. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOWER MATECUMBE KEY, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Atlantic off of the Florida Keys for a Canadian filmmaker who went missing while scuba diving.

The agency said in a news release that the crew of The Pisces reported 37-year-old Rob Stewart missing about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Alligator Reef, which is off Lower Matecumbe Key. Stewart is from Toronto, Canada.

The Facebook page for Stewart’s 2007 documentary “Sharkwater” shared the news and asked for donations on a GoFundMe account to support the search. It had raised more than $26,000 by mid-day Wednesday.

Stewart is a wildlife photographer, filmmaker and conservationist. His films include “Sharkwater” and Revolution, released in 2013. He’s also written two books, “Sharkwater: An Odyssey to Save the Planet” and “Save the Humans.”

Joseph Pickerill, a spokesman for Canada’s foreign minister, said he couldn’t confirm personal details but said Canadian consular officials “are in direct contact with the family and will support them during this difficult time.”

Coast Guard officials say the Navy, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search.

