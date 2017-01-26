6:07 pm, January 26, 2017
Canada News

TransCanada makes new application for Keystone XL

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 5:49 pm 01/26/2017 05:49pm
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransCanada Corp. has submitted a new presidential permit application to the U.S. Department of State for approval of the Keystone XL pipeline.

The project would move oil 1,180 miles (1,900 kilometer) from Alberta to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect with other lines for refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The application comes after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order earlier this week to expedite the project.

Trump directed the State Department and other agencies to make a decision within 60 days of a final application. He also declared that a 2014 environmental study satisfies required reviews under environmental and endangered species laws.

Former President Barack Obama rejected Keystone XL in 2015, saying it would undercut efforts to cinch a global climate change deal in his environmental agenda.

Canada News