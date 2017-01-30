1:45 am, January 30, 2017
Canada News

The Latest: Quebec police say 6 dead, 8 wounded at mosque

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 1:13 am 01/30/2017 01:13am
Police survey the scene after a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with victims' families. (Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press via AP)

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — The Latest on the deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Quebec police say six people were killed and another eight were wounded in a shooting at a mosque.

Christine Coulombe, the Quebec Provincial Police spokeswoman, says some of the wounded were gravely injured. She says the dead were approximately 35 to 70 years of age. Thirty-nine people were in the mosque at the time of the attack. Two people have been arrested.

She says one person was arrested at the scene and the other nearby in d’Orleans.

___

12:45 p.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau characterized a shooting at a Quebec City mosque as a “terrorist attack on Muslims.” Trudeau said in a statement that it is “heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence” and he vowed that Canadian law enforcement “will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.”

Five people were killed in the shooting during evening prayers Sunday, according to Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui. He said the shooting happened in the men’s section of the mosque. He said five males had died and he worried that some were children.

Canada News