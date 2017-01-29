10:47 pm, January 29, 2017
Quebec police say report fatalities in mosque shooting

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 10:23 pm 01/29/2017 10:23pm
QUEBEC CITY (AP) — People have died in a Sunday evening in a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital of Quebec City, police say.

Authorities did not specify the number of fatalities

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act “barbaric violence” and expressed solidarity with victims’ families.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter Sunday that he is deeply saddened by the loss of life. His office says no motive has been confirmed.

