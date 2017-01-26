4:38 pm, January 26, 2017
People hawking McDonald’s special sauce online for thousands

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 4:20 pm 01/26/2017 04:20pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giveaway bottles of McDonald’s trademark special sauce are being offered for sale online for thousands of dollars, including one listing for $10,000.

To draw customers to McDonald’s to buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain on Thursday is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home.

People have snapped them up and are now hawking them on eBay for hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

The giveaway celebrates the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.

McDonald’s introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signature Big Mac commercial, touting the burger’s components —”Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”

