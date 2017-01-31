8:06 pm, January 31, 2017
Orlando shooter’s widow seeks jail release pending trial

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 7:43 pm 01/31/2017 07:43pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lawyers for the widow of the man who staged a deadly terrorist attack at a Florida nightclub said she had no advance knowledge of the plot and did not know ahead of time that her husband planned to buy ammunition while they were on a trip to Walmart.

Noor Salman’s attorneys said Tuesday in court filings arguing for her release from jail that she had no involvement or knowledge of her husband Omar Mateen’s plan to attack the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando on June 12. Mateen shot to death 49 people and wounded 53 others before police killed him.

Salman was arrested in November and will appear in an Oakland, California, federal court Wednesday seeking her release from jail.

This version corrects story to restore dropped words in story summary, first paragraph.

