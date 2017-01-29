6:15 pm, January 29, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

Canada News

Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Canada to offer temp…

Canada to offer temp permits to those stranded by Trump ban

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 6:09 pm 01/29/2017 06:09pm
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2015 file photo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, greets Georgina Zires, center, Madeleine Jamkossian, second right, and her father Kevork Jamkossian, refugees fleeing from Syria, as they arrive at Pearson International airport, in Toronto. Trudeau has a message for refugees rejected by U.S. President Donald Trump: Canada will take you. He also intends to talk to Trump about the success of Canada’s refugee policy. Trudeau reacted to Trump’s ban of Muslims from certain countries by tweeting Saturday: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.” (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will offer temporary residency permits to travelers who become stranded here by President Donald Trump’s order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations, the immigration minister said Sunday.

Ahmed Hussen, a Somali refugee, was recently named Canada’s immigration minister. He said no one is currently stranded at the country’s airports by the ban.

Hussen said White House officials have offered assurances that permanent Canadian residents can enter the U.S. if they have a valid Canadian permanent resident card and a passport from one of the countries affected. Permanent residents are the equivalent of green card holders in the United States.

Dual citizens with a Canadian passport can still enter the U.S.

Daniel Jean, Canada’s national security adviser, said he doesn’t believe the ban makes the world safer.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Canada News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Travel News
Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Canada to offer temp…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Canada News