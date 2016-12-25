3:46 am, December 25, 2016
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Canada News

Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Girl, 10, dies after…

Girl, 10, dies after falling ill on Toronto-to-London flight

By The Associated Press December 25, 2016 2:59 am 12/25/2016 02:59am
Share

TORONTO (AP) — A 10-year-old girl died has died after falling ill aboard a trans-Atlantic Air Canada flight.

The airline says Toronto-to-London flight AC868 diverted to Shannon, Ireland, on Saturday after the child suffered a medical problem.

Air Canada says a doctor and a nurse were on board the plane and helped the flight crew to assist the child.

Emergency crews met the aircraft when it landed in Ireland, but Air Canada says local medical authorities pronounced the girl dead.

The Boeing 787 with 230 passengers on board continued on to London.

The Irish Sun reported that the coroner’s office has been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Neither Air Canada nor the Canadian government could immediately confirm the girl’s nationality.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Canada News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Canada News » Girl, 10, dies after…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Canada News