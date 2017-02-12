Pedestrian dies after Calvert County car accident

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Deputies say the accident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when a pedestrian, identified as 52-year-old Brenda Lee Hill, walked into the westbound lane of Hallowing Point Road and was struck by a Dodge Dakota. Police say the driver was uninjured, and remained on the scene.

The sheriff’s office says no charges have been filed, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.