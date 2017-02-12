12:18 pm, February 12, 2017
Pedestrian dies after Calvert County car accident

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 11:25 am 02/12/2017 11:25am
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Deputies say the accident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday when a pedestrian, identified as 52-year-old Brenda Lee Hill, walked into the westbound lane of Hallowing Point Road and was struck by a Dodge Dakota. Police say the driver was uninjured, and remained on the scene.

The sheriff’s office says no charges have been filed, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

calvert county Calvert County Sheriff’s office Calvert County, MD News fatal car accident Latest News Local News Maryland News
