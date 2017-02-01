5:27 am, February 3, 2017
Guessing game: Md. marine museum welcomes otter, but his name is a secret for now

By Jack Moore February 1, 2017 6:10 pm 02/01/2017 06:10pm
WASHINGTON — A Maryland aquatic museum is about to welcome a new otter. And if you can correctly guess the cute creature’s name, you could win a behind-the-scenes tour of the museum and a chance to meet him yourself.

The Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons, Maryland, announced Wednesday it’s acquiring a new otter Feb. 14 from Louisiana. Starting the next day, the museum will start providing clues about the furry newbie’s name on its Facebook page.

The first person to correctly guess the name will receive a one-hour, behind-the-scenes tour for up to six people of the museum’s otter enclosure.

The new otter will be joining the museum’s two current otters, Chumley and Chessie-Grace at the museum. You can see what they’re up to and track the new otter’s arrival on the museum’s otter cam.

