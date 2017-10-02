201.5
Saratoga’s oldest hotel opens after 4-year, $24M facelift

By The Associated Press October 2, 2017 11:37 am 10/02/2017 11:37am
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — A 140-year-old Victorian-era hotel in a popular upstate New York tourist destination has reopened after a four-year, $24 million restoration.

The 32-room Adelphi Hotel on Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs opened Sunday to visitors for the first time since it was shut down four years ago for a top-to-bottom restoration.

The Adelphi is Saratoga’s oldest surviving hotel. The hotel originally opened in 1877 in the midst of Saratoga’s golden age, 14 years before the spa resort town’s famous thoroughbred racetrack opened.

Richbell Capital purchased the Adelphi in 2012 for $4.5 million.

The newly renovated structure features a 1,200-square-foot (111-square-meter) glass-walled conservatory housing a restaurant and a new 2,300-square-foot (213-square-meter) grand ballroom.

This story has been corrected to show the hotel’s name is Adelphi, not Adelphia.

