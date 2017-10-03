201.5
Man convicted in wife’s shooting death gets 30-year sentence

By The Associated Press October 3, 2017 5:34 pm 10/03/2017 05:34pm
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey restaurant owner convicted of fatally shooting his wife in the head is going to state prison.

Sergio DeRosa received a 30-year sentence on Tuesday.

DeRosa was convicted in July on a murder charge for the May 2014 death of 57-year-old Lynn DeRosa at their Mullica Hill home. The couple owned the Old Bay Restaurant & Bar in Egg Harbor City.

Atlantic County prosecutors say DeRosa shot his wife in the head with a shotgun.

He says he accidentally shot his wife while cleaning the gun. In an interview with police that was played to jurors, he cursed himself for putting a live round into the gun and pulling the trigger.

DeRosa’s daughter-in-law testified the couple argued about money and DeRosa said he took $80,000 from a safety deposit box.

