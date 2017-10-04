Groups sue FAA to seek air tour plans for national parks

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii residents and an organization representing federal workers are suing the Federal Aviation Administration, seeking to force it to do something about tour helicopters buzzing their communities and national parks across the country.

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and Hawaii Island Coalition Malama Pono filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

The complaint asks the court to order the FAA to either draft air tour plans or to develop voluntary agreements governing air tours at parks in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, Tennessee and Utah.

Bob Ernst lives along the flight path helicopters use to take people to see Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. He says the helicopter noise starts before breakfast and lasts all day.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.