GOP budget plans would slash social program spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Republicans are pushing budget plans through the House and Senate that slash spending on social programs.

The measures’ primary purpose is to set up a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code that would add as much as $1.5 trillion to the nation’s spiraling debt.

The companion budget measures advancing through the House and the Senate differ in key respects. But both rely on rosy estimates of economic growth and illusory spending cuts to wrestle the federal budget back into surplus within a decade.

The real-world trajectory of Washington, however, is for higher deficits as Republicans focus on tax cuts, a huge hike in the defense budget, and a growing disaster aid tally that is about to hit $45 billion.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.