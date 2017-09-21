201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » USDA, House agriculture staff…

USDA, House agriculture staff stable after car accident

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 5:33 pm 09/21/2017 05:33pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Agriculture Department employee and two staff members on the House Agriculture Committee are in stable condition after a car accident in El Campo, Texas.

The staffers were taken to the hospital after the accident, which occurred following an event with farmers who had been affected by hurricane Harvey.

Statements from USDA and the committee say their car was in an accident with another vehicle.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, House Agriculture Chairman Michael Conaway and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller were in a separate car and were not injured.

Neither USDA nor the House panel released the names of those taken to the hospital.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Hurricane Maria strikes

A busy, destructive hurricane season this year continues. Soon after Irma, Hurricane Maria took aim at the Caribbean. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?