501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » US auto sales could…

US auto sales could fall in August due to Harvey

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 9:38 am 09/01/2017 09:38am
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Hurricane Harvey took a toll on new vehicle sales in August, but that could reverse itself soon as people with flood-damaged cars buy new ones.

U.S. auto sales were initially expected to increase slightly in August compared with a year ago, but analysts say lower sales in the Houston area could erase those gains. Harvey likely cut U.S. sales of new cars and trucks by 1.3 percent, or 20,000 vehicles, in August, forecasting firm LMC Automotive said. The Houston metro area is the ninth-largest vehicle market in the nation.

General Motors said its sales rose 7.5 percent over last August thanks to strong sales of SUVs. Ford’s sales were down 2 percent.

Other automakers report sales later Friday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?