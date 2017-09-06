501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » United Continental cuts outlook…

United Continental cuts outlook on Harvey impact, fuel costs

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 10:54 am 09/06/2017 10:54am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — United Continental Holdings is cutting its outlook for the third quarter, citing the impact from Hurricane Harvey and higher fuel costs.

The company said it now expects revenue per seat, a key measure, to dip between 3 percent and 5 percent. It previously forecast anywhere from a 1 percent decline to a 1 percent boost.

Overall, third-quarter revenue will likely be $400 million less than previously expected.

Shares fell $2.69, or 4.4 percent, to $58.41 in morning trading.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?