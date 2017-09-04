501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Trump vows to 'dramatically…

Trump vows to ‘dramatically reduce income taxes’

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 9:22 am 09/04/2017 09:22am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling the U.S. tax code “self-destructive” and says he’ll work with Congress on a plan to simplify it and “dramatically” reduce income taxes for Americans.

In a Labor Day op-ed submitted to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Trump outlined his goals for a new U.S. tax plan.

Trump writes: “Our plan will dramatically reduce income taxes for American workers and families. It will nearly double the standard deduction to help families get ahead. It will make our complex tax code more simple and fair. It will put money back into the pockets of the people who earned it.”

Congress is expected to take up the issue when it returns from its August recess this week.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?