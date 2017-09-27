Trump tweets he’s still optimistic on health overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’s still optimistic about the prospects for health care legislation, even after Senate Republicans conceded defeat on a last-ditch effort to repeal the Obama health law.

On Twitter, Trump cited “very positive signs” from GOP Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and “two others.” He added: “we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday!”

Murkowski did not endorse this week’s bill, complaining it was rushed.

Trump also said a “yes vote” was “in hospital.” He didn’t say who he was referring to.

Republican Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi has been recovering in Mississippi from what his office described Wednesday as “a urological issue.” A Cochran aide said Cochran was not in the hospital.

On Tuesday, Republican leaders conceded they didn’t have the votes to advance a bill under rules that required just 50 votes, plus a tie-breaker from the vice president. Those rules expire Sept. 30. Legislation after that would require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

Trump also tweeted: “get rid of the Filibuster Rule!”

