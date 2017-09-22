201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Trump lashes out at…

Trump lashes out at GOP opponents of health care bill

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 7:06 am 09/22/2017 07:06am
Share
President Donald Trump talks with reporters about the Graham-Cassidy health care bill during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at a Republican senator who opposes the last-ditch effort to overturn the Obama-era health care law.

On Twitter Friday, Trump says: “Rand Paul, or whoever votes against Hcare Bill, will forever (future political campaigns) be known as ‘the Republican who saved ObamaCare.'”

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has said he’ll oppose the latest bill because it doesn’t abolish enough of Obama’s 2010 law.

The proposal to scrap President Barack Obama’s health care law would shift money and decision-making from Washington to the states. It nearly has the support it needs for the vote expected next week, a deadline that’s focused the party on making a final run at the issue.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Hurricane Maria strikes

A busy, destructive hurricane season this year continues. Soon after Irma, Hurricane Maria took aim at the Caribbean. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?