Trump criticizes Republicans after deal with Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing Republican lawmakers amid a rapprochement with Democrats.

On Twitter Friday, Trump referenced the GOP’s failure to pass health care legislation. He tweeted, “Republicans, sorry, but I’ve been hearing about Repeal & Replace for 7 years, didn’t happen!”

Trump complained about the filibuster rule requiring 60 votes to pass major legislation. He tweeted that the rule will “never allow the Republicans to pass even great legislation. 8 Dems control – will rarely get 60 (vs. 51) votes. It is a Repub Death Wish!”

The comment ignores the fact that Senate Republicans trying to pass the health care bill were working under rules that required a simple majority, not 60 votes.

This week, Trump overruled Republican leaders to cut a deal with Democrats on the debt ceiling.

