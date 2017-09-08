501.5
Trump criticizes Republicans after deal with Democrats

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 9:13 am 09/08/2017 09:13am
President Donald Trump looks to Kuwait leader Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing Republican lawmakers amid a rapprochement with Democrats.

On Twitter Friday, Trump referenced the GOP’s failure to pass health care legislation. He tweeted, “Republicans, sorry, but I’ve been hearing about Repeal & Replace for 7 years, didn’t happen!”

Trump complained about the filibuster rule requiring 60 votes to pass major legislation. He tweeted that the rule will “never allow the Republicans to pass even great legislation. 8 Dems control – will rarely get 60 (vs. 51) votes. It is a Repub Death Wish!”

The comment ignores the fact that Senate Republicans trying to pass the health care bill were working under rules that required a simple majority, not 60 votes.

This week, Trump overruled Republican leaders to cut a deal with Democrats on the debt ceiling.

