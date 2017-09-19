501.5
Trial to begin for pharmacist charged in meningitis outbreak

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 12:23 am 09/19/2017 12:23am
FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, file photo the former supervisory pharmacist for the New England Compounding Center, Glenn Chin, left, leaves the federal courthouse in Boston with his attorney Stephen Weymouth after a hearing to announce conditions of his bail and release. Chin who was the supervisory pharmacist at the now-closed New England Compounding Center in Framingham is heading to trial with opening arguments in the case are expected on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of all counts of second-degree murder under federal racketeering law. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts pharmacist facing murder charges for his role in a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak is set to go on trial.

Glenn Chin is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy and other crimes under federal racketeering law. He was the supervisory pharmacist at the New England Compounding Center in Framingham.

The 2012 meningitis outbreak killed 76 people and sickened more than 700 others. It was traced to contaminated steroid injections made by the facility. Chin ran the clean rooms where the steroid injections were made.

Opening statements are expected Tuesday in federal court in Boston.

Chin’s attorney has said he’ll blame pharmacy co-founder Barry Cadden.

Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder but was convicted of conspiracy and fraud. He tearfully apologized to victims as he was sentenced in June to nine years in prison.

