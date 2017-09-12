Tourists love Loudoun; county draws 3rd highest travel spending in state

WASHINGTON — It was a good year for tourism spending in Northern Virginia last year, and Loudoun County is now third in the state for domestic tourism spending.

Loudoun County tourism generated nearly $1.7 billion in domestic tourism spending last year, up 2.9 percent, and ranking Loudoun behind only Arlington and Fairfax counties for domestic tourism spending in the state.

Domestic tourism is defined as visitors who travel 50 miles or more.

Tourism supported more than 17,000 jobs in Loudoun County last year and generated $663.4 million in wages, according to Visit Loudoun, the county’s tourism arm.

“Developments like the artisan trail, our wine country passport and the LoCo Ale Trail keep our destination top of the mind to visitors and provide unique options for people to explore our county,” said Visit Loudoun president and CEO Beth Erickson.

Prince William County led the state for the most growth in tourism spending last year, at more than $570 million, up 5.4 percent from 2015.

Arlington County generates Virginia’s most tourism spending, at $3.1 billion last year, according to the U.S. Travel Association. That’s up 2 percent from 2015.

Fairfax County came in a close second, bringing in just over $3 billion last year, according to a report by the association.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation says the industry represents $24 billion in economic impact statewide and contributes $1.7 billion in state and local taxes.

Virginia ranks ninth in the nation for domestic traveler spending. The travel industry is the state’s fifth largest private employer, according to the report.

