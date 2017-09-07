501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Top New York court…

Top New York court rules against physician-assisted suicide

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 10:52 am 09/07/2017 10:52am
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s ban on assisted suicide stands after the state’s highest court rejected arguments from terminally ill patients who want the right to seek life-ending drugs from a doctor.

The Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that state lawmakers had a rational reason for passing a ban on assisted suicide and that the ban doesn’t violate the state constitution.

The case was brought by patients and advocates who say New Yorkers with a terminal illness shouldn’t have to suffer needlessly.

The ruling isn’t expected to end the debate as advocates will try again next year to pass legislation to permit physician-assisted suicide. That bill didn’t get a vote this year.

Colorado, Washington, Vermont, California, Oregon and Washington, D.C., have laws allowing people to seek a doctor’s help in ending their life.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?