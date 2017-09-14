The Latest: Trump calls Mnuchin ‘honorable man’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s use of government planes. (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling Mnuchin a “straight shooter” and saying he has total confidence in him following a report that Mnuchin’s use of government planes is being investigated by the Treasury Department’s inspector general.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One after viewing hurricane damage in Florida, Trump said that he had just heard about the report that Mnuchin had initially sought to use a government plane for a honeymoon trip to Europe last month.

The Treasury Department says Mnuchin, a member of the National Security Council, was concerned about making sure he had secure communications. The request for a plane was withdrawn.

Trump told reporters he had “total confidence” in Mnuchin. “I’ve known him a very long time. He is a very straight shooter… He’s a very honorable man.”

