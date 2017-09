The Latest: Some Dems to join Trump for dinner about tax cut

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Republican efforts to overhaul taxes (all times local):

9:31 a.m.

Three moderate Democrats are among a bipartisan group of lawmakers having dinner with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

A key topic of discussion is Trump’s push for Congress to send him a bill to cut taxes for corporations and individuals.

The White House says Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Donnelly of Indiana will be joined at dinner by Republican Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, Orrin Hatch of Utah and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

The Democrats hail from states Trump won in November, and the White House is interested in getting their support for a tax bill.

Heitkamp traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One last week when he spoke broadly about the tax plan in her home state of North Dakota.

_____

3:35 a.m.

The Senate Republican leader and members of the Budget Committee are scrambling to come up with a budget deal to clear the way for the first tax overhaul in three decades.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and GOP committee members are meeting Tuesday with President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Under Washington’s complicated ways, passing a congressional budget blueprint is the only way to set in motion a special process for rewriting the tax code. If Congress can pass a budget, Republicans controlling the Senate don’t need to worry about a Democratic filibuster blocking any tax bill.

House action has been held up by a battle between moderates and conservatives over whether to pair spending cuts with the filibuster-proof tax measure.

