501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » The Daily News, a…

The Daily News, a storied New York tabloid, is sold to Tronc

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 11:12 am 09/05/2017 11:12am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The owner of two of the country’s largest newspapers has purchased the Daily News, a New York tabloid that is famous for generations of hard-punching reporting and irreverent headlines but that has struggled in recently to find its place in the digital age.

Chicago-based Tronc Inc. announced the deal Monday night. Tronc is the publisher of the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune.

The purchase gives Tronc and its chairman, Michael Ferro, another big brand name in old-school journalism.

The big question will be whether the company can find a way to make the newspaper lucrative again. The Daily News won a Pulitzer Prize this year but has suffered through rounds of layoffs and declining circulation.

Tronc evolved from Daily News founder the Tribune Co.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?