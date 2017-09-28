201.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Supreme Court to take…

Supreme Court to take up car dealership overtime case

By The Associated Press September 28, 2017 10:06 am 09/28/2017 10:06am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is giving car dealerships a second chance to put the brakes on overtime pay for service advisers.

The court has agreed to take up — again — a case involving a California dealership that claims those advisers are similar to salesmen or mechanics, and therefore exempt from overtime requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The 9th U.S. Court of Appeals disagreed.

Last year, the Supreme Court told the appeals court to take another look — but this time, don’t defer to a Labor Department rule that service advisers aren’t exempt from overtime requirements. The lower court once again ruled that service advisers are eligible for overtime pay.

Now the Supreme Court will get a chance to review that ruling.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News Supreme Court News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest