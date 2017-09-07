Shady Grove Fertility expands to Chile

WASHINGTON — Rockville-based Shady Grove Fertility wants to bring more babies to South America, opening a fertility clinic in Santiago, Chile, its first location outside of the U.S.

The medical practice will operate under the name SGFertility Chile.

“While we’ve had the privilege to work with patients from over 35 countries and from all 50 states, when this opportunity to expand beyond our borders with a new location became a possibility, we were thrilled at the prospect of working with some of Chile’s finest reproductive endocrinologists,” said Chief Executive Officer Mark Segal.

The Santiago location opens later this month.

The expansion to Chile comes two months after Shady Grove Fertility merged with Georgia Reproductive Specialists, in Atlanta.

The company now has fertility clinics throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, the District and metropolitan Atlanta.

It says its fertility services are responsible for the birth of more than 40,000 babies since it was founded 25 years ago.

