501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Senators to question utility…

Senators to question utility executives on failed project

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 8:23 am 09/18/2017 08:23am
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It’s senators’ turn to grill executives of utilities that bailed on a nuclear power project in South Carolina.

Officials with South Carolina Electric & Gas and state-owned Santee Cooper are to testify Monday before a Senate panel investigating the project’s failure. A House panel questioned SCE&G executives Friday about a 2015 assessment of the project the utilities kept secret. It was released earlier this month.

The utilities abandoned construction of two reactors July 31 after jointly spending nearly $10 billion.

Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCE&G’s parent company SCANA, insisted Friday the utility did nothing wrong. Marsh said the report was confidential because it was intended to be used in a lawsuit against the site’s main contractor. SCANA has not sued Westinghouse. But several lawsuits have been filed against the utilities.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?