Semi-autonomous Cadillacs en route to dealerships

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 10:08 am 09/25/2017 10:08am
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ Cadillac luxury brand is going on a cross-country drive to show off its version of a car that almost drives itself on the freeway.

A dozen Cadillac CT6 sedans equipped with GM’s “Super Cruise” system will leave New York Monday and head for Los Angeles. The drive comes as cars with Super Cruise start arriving at dealerships.

Cadillac calls Super Cruise the first hands-free driver-assist system for freeways. It will keep the car centered in its lane and a safe distance from vehicles in front of it. The system works only on limited-access freeways. Drivers won’t have to keep their hands on the steering wheel, but Super Cruise will monitor their faces to make sure they are ready to take over in an emergency.

