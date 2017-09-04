501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Publisher Tronc acquires Daily…

Publisher Tronc acquires Daily News, storied NY tabloid

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 11:04 pm 09/04/2017 11:04pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The storied New York tabloid newspaper the Daily News has been acquired by Tronc, the publisher of the Los Angeles Times and The Chicago Tribune.

Chicago-based Tronc Inc. announced the deal Monday night. The Daily News had no immediate comment on the transaction.

The 98-year-old Daily News and ProPublica together won this year’s Pulitzer Prize in public service journalism for a project about evictions. It was the 11th Pulitzer for the Daily News, known over the years for zesty headlines, gossip, city coverage, star columnists and, lately, criticism of President Donald Trump. Like Trump, Daily News owner Mort Zuckerman is a New York real estate magnate.

Tronc said it assumed the Daily News’ operational and pension liabilities and got full ownership of its New Jersey printing plant and a 49.9-percent interest in the plant’s 25-acre property.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?