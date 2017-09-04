Publisher Tronc acquires Daily News, storied NY tabloid

NEW YORK (AP) — The storied New York tabloid newspaper the Daily News has been acquired by Tronc, the publisher of the Los Angeles Times and The Chicago Tribune.

Chicago-based Tronc Inc. announced the deal Monday night. The Daily News had no immediate comment on the transaction.

The 98-year-old Daily News and ProPublica together won this year’s Pulitzer Prize in public service journalism for a project about evictions. It was the 11th Pulitzer for the Daily News, known over the years for zesty headlines, gossip, city coverage, star columnists and, lately, criticism of President Donald Trump. Like Trump, Daily News owner Mort Zuckerman is a New York real estate magnate.

Tronc said it assumed the Daily News’ operational and pension liabilities and got full ownership of its New Jersey printing plant and a 49.9-percent interest in the plant’s 25-acre property.

