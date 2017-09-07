501.5
Prime real estate: Amazon opens search for 2nd HQ

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 6:40 am 09/07/2017 06:40am
SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon has opened the search for a second headquarters, promising to spend more than $5 billion on the site.

The online giant, based in Seattle, says that the new site would come with up to 50,000 jobs.

The announcement Thursday will set off a scramble among cities vying to make the short list.

The company estimates that investments in Seattle between 2010 and 2016 added $38 billion to the city’s economy.

Cities and states are being advised by Amazon.com Inc. to visit www.amazon.com/amazonHQ2 for more information.

