Postings of US job openings hit a record high in July

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 11:09 am 09/12/2017 11:09am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Job openings posted by U.S. employers reached an all-time high in July, suggesting that the steady hiring of the past year will endure.

The Labor Department says openings edged up 0.9 percent from June to 6.2 million, the highest on records dating to 2000. Hiring also increased, but the record number of openings make clear that employers have plenty of jobs to fill but are still searching to find qualified workers at the pay levels being offered.

The number of people who quit their jobs also rose, a trend that generally means workers are leaving for jobs that pay better.

More job openings were posted in construction and manufacturing, along with health care, professional and business services and the information sector.

