Obama to bring civic leaders to Chicago in October

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 12:20 pm 09/13/2017 12:20pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama plans to invite civic leaders to Chicago next month to exchange ideas and plan ways to solve some of the world’s common problems.

Obama made the announcement Wednesday in a video and email sent to supporters of his Obama Foundation.

The former president says the inaugural Obama Foundation Summit on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 will bring “hundreds of leaders from all around the world for a hands-on exchange of ideas.”

He says in the video that he expects attendees to “learn from one another, and then go back to your communities to lead others in the hard work of change.”

The foundation also will host training days for young people on how to put “civics” into action and has started a two-year fellowship program.

