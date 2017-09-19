501.5
NY AG presses TransUnion, Experian for cybersecurity details

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 5:03 am 09/19/2017 05:03am
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is pressing TransUnion and Experian to explain what cybersecurity they have in place to protect sensitive consumer information following a recent breach at Equifax that exposed the data of 143 million Americans.

In letters to executives at the two credit monitoring companies, the Democratic attorney general asked them to describe their existing security systems as well as what changes they’ve made since the Equifax cyberattack.

“The unprecedented data breach experienced by Equifax Inc. that affected 143 million Americans — including more than 8 million New Yorkers — has raised serious concerns about the security of private consumer information held by the nation’s largest consumer credit reporting agencies,” he wrote.

The letters also ask whether the companies are considering waiving the fees for consumer credit freezes in light of the breach.

“Credit reporting agencies have a fundamental responsibility to protect the personal information they’re entrusted with,” Schneiderman said in a statement Tuesday. “As we continue our investigation into the Equifax breach, it’s vital to ensure that consumer data at the other major credit reporting agencies is safe.”

Schneiderman’s review of the cyberattack on Equifax began shortly after the breach was announced last week.

The letters were sent last week and were first reported by The Associated Press.

Messages left with Experian and TransUnion were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

