Newell Brands buys Rockville’s Chesapeake Bay Candle

WASHINGTON — Newell Brands, which makes everything from Rubbermaid to Mr. Coffee, is buying Rockville, Maryland-based Chesapeake Bay Candle for $75 million in cash.

Newell Brands also owns Yankee Candle.

Chesapeake Bay Candle, whose candles and fragrances are sold in retail stores across the country, has a production facility in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Chesapeake Bay Candle, which started selling handmade candles in 1995, now has retailing partnerships with national chains including Target, Kohl’s Bed Bath & Beyond and Hallmark.

It has annual sales of about $55 million.

Hoboken, New Jersey-based Newell Brands has close to $15 billion in annual sales. The company said it expects to close on the acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.