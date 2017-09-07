501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Newell Brands buys Rockville's…

Newell Brands buys Rockville’s Chesapeake Bay Candle

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh September 7, 2017 12:46 pm 09/07/2017 12:46pm
Share
In this Aug. 30, 2012 file photo, production line workers, Xiao Yins-Wong, left, and Chui M. Wong, straighten the wick in the candles at Chesapeake Bay Candle factory in Glen Burnie Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON — Newell Brands, which makes everything from Rubbermaid to Mr. Coffee, is buying Rockville, Maryland-based Chesapeake Bay Candle for $75 million in cash.

Newell Brands also owns Yankee Candle.

Chesapeake Bay Candle, whose candles and fragrances are sold in retail stores across the country, has a production facility in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Chesapeake Bay Candle, which started selling handmade candles in 1995, now has retailing partnerships with national chains including Target, Kohl’s Bed Bath & Beyond and Hallmark.

It has annual sales of about $55 million.

Hoboken, New Jersey-based Newell Brands has close to $15 billion in annual sales. The company said it expects to close on the acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Chesapeake Bay Candle jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Maryland News Newell Brands
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?